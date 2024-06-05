England recieve Luke Shaw boost ahead of Euro 2024

Luke Shaw couldn’t make himself fit for Manchester United’s run-in at the end of the season, but he has seemingly done his utmost to recover from injury in time to be included in England’s Euro 2024 squad.

Shaw has been out of action since February due to a hamstring injury, yet he’s the only natural left-back in Gareth Southgate’s provisional 33-man squad.

The United left-back already hit out at critics who questioned his loyalty to the club following his recent call-up. However, I don’t think featuring at the European Champions will silence them.

According to The Telegraph, Shaw has returned to partial group training and is simultaneously following a tailor-made individual routine on the grass. The focus is on regaining full fitness as quickly as possible.

United missed Shaw for chunks of the season. I’d argue that he was the best left-back in Europe during Erik ten Hag’s first season.

Fellow United defender, Harry Maguire, is also trying to recover in time for the European Championships, which kick-off in Germany this month.

Southgate has until June 7 to announce his 26-man squad for the Euros.

