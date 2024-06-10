England receive Luke Shaw injury boost as return date for Man United defender emerges



Manchester United defender Luke Shaw is reportedly on the brink of a return to competitive action as England prepare to kickstart their Euro 2024 campaign.

Shaw missed most of United’s 2023/24 campaign with multiple injury issues that limited him to only 12 Premier League appearances and 15 across all competitions.

He last lined up for United in February during a 2-1 win over Luton Town.

Last week, Gareth Southgate gave a very positive injury update on Shaw as he insisted that the 28-year-old star was progressing very well.

Southgate indicated that Shaw still had a bit to do before fully getting back onto the pitch but there was optimism that he could still play a part in England’s Euro 2024 campaign.

Shaw was named in the Three Lions’ final 26-man squad for the tournament with the likes of his United teammate Harry Maguire being dropped due to fitness concerns.

The Daily Mail have now provided an update on the situation and relay that the left-back is almost fully up to speed. The newspaper has also revealed when Shaw is likely to grace the pitch for England.

“Luke Shaw is closing in on a return to full training in news that will arrive as a significant boost to Gareth Southgate.”

“It is unlikely the Manchester United defender will be available to play against Serbia on Sunday but if all goes according to plan he could be named in the squad to face Denmark next Thursday.”

The Dailly Mail note that Shaw is not the only England player with question marks about their fitness heading into the competition.

Bukayo Saka, John Stones, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Harry Kane are also thought to be dealing with their own physical setbacks.

In a recent interview, Shaw opened up about his injury struggles last term and admitted that while he’s partly to blame, United’s medical staff should also carry some of the responsibility for what happened.







