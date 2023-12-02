England realise what they will miss without Owen Farrell as Saracens slip up at home to Northampton

Courtney Lawes spearheaded Saints' resistance against Saracens - David Rogers/Getty Images

Saracens 12 Northampton 18

The first game since Owen Farrell announced he was stepping back from international rugby to protect his and his family’s mental health – and we got a glimpse of what England will miss.

A knee injury had forced the former England captain to watch this game in the stands with his son, and he received a warm reception from the Saracens supporters, smiling as he signed autographs in the build-up to kick-off before the home crowd gave him a standing ovation in the 10th minute to acknowledge their appreciation of him after a difficult week.

Owen Farrell took time to talk to supporters and sign autographs before the match - David Rogers/Getty Images

It was rugby at its best, a far cry from Farrell being booed by his own supporters during the World Cup.

But what followed was not Saracens at their best. Far from it. Without Farrell’s driving forcefulness and direction, the inconsistencies of their recent performances finally caught up with Mark McCall’s side against a Northampton Saints team who are shaping up to be serious contenders.

Farrell no doubt would have been itching to be out there but could only watch on helplessly as his side lost only their 13th league defeat at home in 11 years, but a second in six weeks.

Farrell will be fit to travel with the squad to Johannesburg on Sunday to begin preparations for their opening Champions Cup game against the Bulls on Saturday, and McCall, who is balancing a significant injury list, admits his side has much work to do.

“We were way off it today, especially in the first half physically and on both sides of the ball,” said McCall. “We need to be honest with what we need to improve on. It is not about winning or losing, it is about performance and that was not good enough. But we have got a great group here and they are good at learning lessons. The really good teams learn lessons. We got away with it last week but we didn’t today.”

Farrell at least was able to witness some fantastic kicking out-of-hand from both sides, with Fraser Dingwall’s cross-field kick after a break by George Furbank creating the opening try by for Ollie Sleightholme, who was able to touch down in acres of space early in the second half.

Saints had already led 6-0 at the interval, thanks to two penalties by Fin Smith, backed up by a ferocious defensive display, with new defence coach Lee Radford having already made his mark both on the system but also tackle technique and commitment.

With Smith landing the conversion, Northampton led 13-0, finally provoking Saracens into a ferocious response in the freezing conditions, with Tom Parton scoring from a sumptuous long pass by Farrell’s replacement Manu Vunipola.

Yet it was then that Saints produced a moment of magic, with Alex Mitchell, who finished the World Cup as Farrell’s half-back partner, surging to the line by dint of several mesmerising dummies.

Alex Mitchell, who finished the Rugby World Cup as Farrell's half-back partner, went on to score for Saints - David Rogers/Getty Images)

The game looked beyond Saracens, there was still time for a late rally, with this time the kicking prowess coming from Alex Goode, whose nudge into space allowed Alex Lewington to touch down in the corner after a strong carry by Hartley.

It set up a tense finale, but Northampton’s defence held firm, with Courtney Lawes once again spearheading the resistance following his fine display in the victory over Harlequins last weekend.

The defeat denied Saracens the chance to move to the top of the Gallagher Premiership, with Saints instead rising to fifth place – while avenging their semi-final defeat last season.

“That is credit to the players trying to embed what we are trying to,” said Phil Dowson, Northampton’s director of rugby. “Lee coming in and putting his mark on it – the lads have really brought into what he is bringing to the table. He has been brilliant and today was good evidence of it.

“He came from rugby league and didn’t have tons of experience in union and he asked questions. There is the overall system and the individual stuff – defence is about emotion and he has been selling that and he gets a buy-in from the players.”

There was an impressive display too by Tommy Freeman, in a performance that is likely to have caught the eye of England head coach Steve Borthwick.

“Tommy was obviously disappointed not to go to the World Cup,” added Dowson. “He can play in the centres, wing or full-back. He’s definitely put his hand up and Steve’s talking about him.”

His side will travel Glasgow on Friday night for their Champions Cup opener in good heart.