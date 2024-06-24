England qualify for Euro 2024 knockout stages

England have qualified for the last 16 of Euro 2024 after results on Monday night ensured they would finish the group stage as one of the best-performing third-place sides at a minimum.

The Three Lions picked up a win and a draw from their first two Group C games against Serbia and Denmark respectively and take on Slovenia on Tuesday night in their final outing before the knockout stages.

Albania's defeat to Spain has now mathematically rubber-stamped England's place in the next round along with France and the Netherlands.

Following UEFA's increase of competing teams at the Euros from 16 to 24, the four best third-placed teams across the groups reach the last 16 courtesy of a separate league table.

England's tally of four points was already better than Group A's third-placed team Hungary, who only got off the mark thanks to a dramatic late win over Scotland.

While their progression is secured, the side the Three Lions could face in the next round still depends on the result of their clash with Slovenia. If they win the group, Gareth Southgate's side will take on the third-place team from Group D, E or F on Sunday 30 June.

If England can only finish as runners-up, that would consign them to a bout with hosts Germany, who they faced at the same stage at Euro 2020, running out 2-0 winners at Wembley Stadium.

Should they drop all the way down to third, Portugal would await Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and co in Frankfurt.