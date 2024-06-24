England predicted lineup vs Slovenia - Euro 2024

The vast majority of fans have been scathing in their assessments of Gareth Southgate's England at Euro 2024, yet the Three Lions are a victory over Slovenia away from winning Group C.

England face their lowest-ranked opponent at this summer's tournament off the back of a dire performance on Matchday 2 against Denmark. While Serbia failed to punish England's second-half retreat, Southgate's side were made to pay after taking another early lead in Frankfurt.

Still, four points from their opening two games represents a fine return and a draw could be enough on Tuesday to top Group C depending on what occurs between Serbia and Denmark. England, however, need a win and much-improved performance to carry some momentum into the knockout stages.

Here is how England could line up for their Group C clash with Slovenia at Euro 2024.

GK: Jordan Pickford - The England defence has done a pretty good job of limiting their opponents to speculative efforts from distance so far, although Pickford was beaten by a Morten Hjulmand piledriver last time out.

RB: Kyle Walker - Walker played a key role in England's opener against Denmark and is a shoo-in to remain in the starting XI.

CB: John Stones - The imperious Stones of 2022/23 arguably hasn't been seen for quite some time, but the Man City defender will not be losing his place at Euro 2024.

CB: Marc Guehi - Guehi followed up his excellent performance against Serbia with a sturdy showing in Frankfurt. The Crystal Palace defender will be aiming to maintain his fine form in Cologne by shutting out the coveted Benjamin Sesko.

LB: Kieran Trippier - There were a few concerns over Trippier's status for Tuesday's game, with the makeshift left-back suffering from a few niggles. Luke Shaw also trained for the first time on Monday but Trippier is still expected to start against Slovenia.

CM: Conor Gallagher - Trent Alexander-Arnold's early second-half substitution against Denmark foreshadowed Southgate's plans for Matchday 3. The Liverpool full-back will be replaced in the starting XI by Gallagher, who's made a pair of substitute appearances at the tournament so far. The Chelsea offers a bundle of energy but won't transform England's possession play.

CM: Declan Rice - Rice produced one of his worst displays in an England shirt on Matchday 2 and will be desperate to show his very best in Cologne.

RW: Bukayo Saka - Arsenal's starboy has flashed his brilliance in England's opening two games and will once again operate as the Three Lions' key outlet down the right with Southgate, despite his side's issues, unlikely to make changes to his attack.

AM: Jude Bellingham - Bellingham was off the boil last time out having starred in the tournament opener against Serbia. Supporters want to see the 20-year-old operate alongside Rice in a deeper position, but Gallagher's inclusion will see the Real Madrid star continue to work higher upfield.

LW: Phil Foden - After struggling on Matchday 1, Foden offered glimmers against Denmark after drifting into central areas. England's left-hand side dynamic has been woeful, however, and this feels like a game where Anthony Gordon will eventually be required.

ST: Harry Kane - Kane has been defiant in the face of criticism ahead of Tuesday's game. England's all-time record goalscorer scored his first goal of the tournament against Denmark but was criticised for dropping too deep amid a sluggish individual performance. Let's see how he responds in Cologne.