England predicted lineup vs Serbia - Euro 2024

The weeks of speculation over Gareth Southgate's starting lineup for Euro 2024 will come to an end this Sunday as England take to the field in their tournament opener with Serbia.

After a mediocre victory against Bosnia and Herzegovina and a shock defeat at the hands of unexpected bogey team Iceland in pre-tournament friendlies, England desperately need a positive start at Euro 2024 to boost spirits.

Southgate has named a more experimental squad than usual for this summer's tournament, with old favourites such as Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish all missing out. Instead, some fresh faces have been handed a huge opportunity.

How many of the England newcomers will start this Sunday remains to be seen but the Three Lions head into the clash with Serbia a little unbalanced. Defensive absentees mean that the forward line will be doing a lot of the heavy lifting in Gelsenkirchen.

Here is how England could line up for their Group C opener with Serbia at Euro 2024.

England predicted lineup vs Serbia

GK: Jordan Pickford - A guaranteed starter for England throughout Euro 2024, Pickford is the man trusted to guard the net at yet another major international tournament following an encouraging season with Everton.

RB: Kyle Walker - With Trent Alexander-Arnold now a midfielder and Reece James not in the squad after an injury-hit campaign, Walker has undoubtedly one the battle of the right-backs. He will need to improve upon his poor display against Iceland, however.

CB: John Stones - Back in training following a stomach bug, Stones is likely to start in the heart of England's defence if he's anywhere near full capacity.

CB: Marc Guehi - After Harry Maguire missed out on the final squad with a calf problem, Guehi is now expected to partner Stones for the entirety of the tournament. There is no doubting the Crystal Palace man's quality, but he doesn't have much experience at international level.

LB: Kieran Trippier - Manchester United's Luke Shaw has been included in the squad despite having been injured since mid-February, but the left-back is still not fit. Orthodox right-back Trippier should take his place, as he has done previously.

CM: Trent Alexander-Arnold - The big question before Sunday's game is whether Southgate will employ Alexander-Arnold in midfield. Given a lack of obvious elite options and the Liverpool man's performances in recent friendlies, he has earned a start against Serbia.

CM: Declan Rice - The glue holding England's midfield together, Rice is absolutely crucial to Euro 2024 success. Expected to play as a traditional holding midfielder, he will be vital in protecting a weakened backline.

RM: Bukayo Saka - Having been an injury doubt for the first match of the tournament, it seems that the Arsenal winger will be passed fit. His pace is essential to an England forward line that isn't blessed with it, although Chelsea's Cole Palmer is an able deputy if Saka can't return.

AM: Jude Bellingham - After being crowned a European champion with Real Madrid, Bellingham will be hoping to do the same with England. His recent performances haven't been blistering, but he could still be the difference-maker for the Three Lions.

LM: Phil Foden - The Premier League Player of the Season, Foden may be moved over to the left-hand side against Serbia to enable Bellingham a spot as number ten. It's not his most impactful role, but his supreme quality means he can fit in just about anywhere.

ST: Harry Kane - The skipper will lead the line at another major tournament for England off the back of a truly remarkable goalscoring season with Bayern Munich. He finished last term with 44 goals and 12 assists in just 45 matches.