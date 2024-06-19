England predicted lineup vs Denmark - Euro 2024

There was an underwhelming feeling of 'job done' surrounding England's victory over Serbia, with the Three Lions having to work harder than they should have done for all three points.

However, England's triumph in Gelsenkirchen has left them on the brink of the knockout stages and another win on Thursday could confirm them as group victors with a game to play.

Nevertheless, England's flat conclusion to Sunday's match has sparked relentless discussions over potential changes to the starting XI given the talent and alternate options at Gareth Southgate's disposal. The manager, however, is unlikely to oversee the desired switches in personnel on Thursday.

Here is how England could line up for their Group C clash with Denmark at Euro 2024.

GK: Jordan Pickford - The Everton shot-stopper added yet another tournament clean sheet to his tally against Serbia, with Pickford set to play a key role for England again this summer.

RB: Kyle Walker - The veteran right-back may have entered the tournament in rather indifferent form, but Southgate will lean on him throughout England's campaign.

CB: John Stones - There were doubts over his status for the tournament opener, but there are no such questions heading into Thursday's clash. Stones will continue at centre-back.

CB: Marc Guehi - No Maguire? No problem. On his tournament debut, Guehi filled in superbly for the England stalwart and was one of the most impressive performers on Matchday 1.

LB: Kieran Trippier - England's left-hand side suffered without a natural left-back on Sunday and Luke Shaw's return to full fitness can't come soon enough. The Man Utd defender won't be ready to start against Denmark, however, leaving Southgate with little choice but to retain Trippier.

CM: Trent Alexander-Arnold - Sunday's clash didn't provide a definitive answer of whether Alexander-Arnold is a viable option for Southgate in central midfield as the tournament progresses. The Liverpool star should get another go in the pivot on Thursday.

CM: Declan Rice - Rice is England's midfield glue in the absence of Euro 2020 standout Kalvin Phillips and will play the majority of minutes at this summer's tournament.

RW: Bukayo Saka - The Arsenal star produced a fine performance on Matchday 1, teeing up the game's only goal with a deflected cross after making a smart run in behind. Saka may be battered and bruised from his 2023/24 endeavours, but he has a big role to play for the Three Lions.

AM: Jude Bellingham - The talismanic 20-year-old took Sunday's game by the scruff of the neck and hauled England over the line with his emphatic header 13 minutes in. The early signs suggest this may well be Bellingham's tournament.

LW: Phil Foden - Foden's England woes perpetuated against Serbia, but the Manchester City star has another chance to impress on Thursday. He was getting in all the right positions in the first half on Sunday, but, as Cesc Fabregas noted, he needs to channel Bellingham and demand the right to dazzle.

ST: Harry Kane - Kane has started previous tournaments slowly before picking up in crunch time, so his performance on Sunday shouldn't be of too much concern. The striker offered crucial moments of respite when England were seeing out the game.