England players using £421 smart ring to boost Euro 2024 hopes

The Oura Ring can detect signs of illness, injury, and fatigue

England manager Gareth Southgate and his players have turned to a celebrity-endorsed ring in their bid to become European champions.

Southgate, the players and England staff have all been given an Oura Ring each to wear during the Euros, so their sleep, stress and heart health can be monitored in Germany.

Some England players, including Conor Gallagher, have even been wearing their rings in training as Southgate’s squad look for every marginal gain possible. Southgate has been wearing his ring on his left index finger.

Gareth Southgate has been seen wearing the ring on his left index finger during England's preparations in Germany - PA/Adam Davy

England defender John Stones already wore an Oura Ring before the Euros. Speaking last year, Stones said: “The first thing I do once I’m out of bed is check my Oura Ring to see how I’ve slept – it’s addictive.

“It tells me how long it took me to fall asleep, how much REM (rapid eye movement) and deep sleep I managed, how many times I woke up…it’s mad.”

The benefits of using the Oura Ring are explained on the company’s website, which lists the United States Army and Ultimate Fighting Championships as clients who trust the product.

Explaining how the ring can boost performance, the Oura website says: “Whether you’re managing a professional sports organisation or training elite forces, ensure your team is always performing at the highest level with precise biometrics. Use accurate, continuous data to prioritise rest, adjust training schedules, monitor recovery, and detect signs of illness, injury, and fatigue.”

Oura Rings cost up to £421 each, meaning England would have spent more than £12,000 on them if they paid full price for every member of Southgate’s 26-man team and the staff.

As well as Southgate and his England players, the US Army and UFC, celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Aniston are all said to be fans of the Oura Ring.

The company’s website also claims that users experience 87 per cent improved overall health, 88 per cent better sleep quality, 74 per cent improved stress management and 71 per cent improved work productivity.

Players quoted £1,500 per ticket for final

Should the rings help England reach the final of the Euros, then the players may face an expensive bill to make sure all their friends and family will be there to see them.

England players will get six free tickets for the final each, with the opportunity to buy six more. But it is understood the players will be charged around £1,500 per ticket for each additional ticket on top of their six freebies as part of their friends and family admission packages.

That means it would cost each England player £9,000 to take six extra family members or friends to the final, which will be played in Berlin on July 14, but it will be a welcome bill if Southgate’s team can get there.

The families of England players stayed on the doorstep of the squad last time Germany hosted a major tournament in 2006. But, this time around, a number of families are making their own travel arrangements and staying outside the cities England are staying and playing in, and flying in and out for games.

Defender Lewis Dunk said: “My wife and kids are coming over. My mum and my dad will be at every game and then brothers and sisters, everyone like that, will be flying in and out for certain games.

“It’s a proud moment for them. My kids are getting older now and starting to understand. My eldest is nine now and loves football. But I’m just his dad and I’m just doing what he does and playing football. It’s nice to put a smile on my kid’s face. Hopefully they have a good time.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.