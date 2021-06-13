England’s players react to Euro 2020 win over Croatia – Sunday’s sporting social
Football
England’s players reacted to their Euro 2020 opener.
Perfect start, now focus turns to the next one! 💪🏻🏴 https://t.co/REezKU4Ivk
Great start lads!
The perfect start 🦁🏴❤️ pic.twitter.com/qxvSV9bMI1
Massive performance to start the Euros with a win in the sun at Wembley. @sterling7 on 🔥 Perfect. 🏴🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/fMhqV3EJPY
And we're off 🏴🦋 pic.twitter.com/sbvajS0TcD
Immense today @Kalvinphillips 👏🏾 https://t.co/vidSQ5vedO
This ones for you guys!! We turned up 🦁🦁🦁 #BoyFromBrent pic.twitter.com/LrUvd5Gvfi
The perfect start, 3 points and a clean sheet. Well played boys. So nice to hear the @england fans singing. Let’s get ourselves prepared now for Friday.🦁 🦁 🦁@euro2020 #england #euro2020 pic.twitter.com/gcApqNObUF
Delighted to start @EURO2020 with 3 points, a very good team performance on such a hot day, you fans were brilliant. Let’s keep this going. 🏴 I’d also like to offer my best wishes to @ChrisEriksen8 with his recovery, we are all with you bro.@england #england pic.twitter.com/6axqfGRTpq
Leeds loved Kalvin Phillips’ contribution.
🤩 Made in Yorkshire! pic.twitter.com/HWpVkokOYj
Kyle Walker’s trademark.
Michael Owen, Ian Wright, Trevor Sinclair and David Seaman loved what they saw.
Well done @England. Great start to the tournament. Solid performance.🏴
Granny Val watching down with the biggest smile @Kalvinphillips ❤️ Phenomenal performance 🏴👏🏾👏🏾 @England @LUFC pic.twitter.com/gHlLxLnAmG
Raheem Shaquille Sterling MBE 🗣️❤️
Fantastic performance by #England 🏴 Kalvin Phillips immense 💪🏾 Well done Gareth & all the squad 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
Yesssssssz!!!!! #goal Yorkshire Pirlo Assist!!! #eng #EnglandvsCroatia #EURO2020
Singer Anne Marie had her favourite players.
Kalvin Phillips on fire
Foden is just soooooo good.
Bellingham. That’s all.
Liam Gallagher, David Beckham, Rio Ferdinand, Tony Adams, Chris Kamara, Peter Crouch, Alan Shearer and Jamie Redknapp were ready for the Euros.
C’mon England 🏴
It’s coming home
Yesss @_DeclanRice 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OmjVjnCoch
The Home of Team @England #EURO2020
Come on 🏴 pic.twitter.com/9UVxzDz0J0
Not long to wait now “come on England 🏴” pic.twitter.com/ranflrYkZb
I’ve just realized I’ve never been to major tournament as a fan
(Bench a couple of times)
I’m buzzing pic.twitter.com/xXmSnpEF1w
Good luck everyone. COME ON ENGLAND 🏴 #EURO2020 https://t.co/EKhPtpLLhT
Jesse Lingard and Harry Redknapp were supporting England.
Trent Alexander-Arnold wished England well after his injury ruled him out of the tournament.
Good luck lads. Bring it home. 🏴 https://t.co/WyFLbu3Psc
Ferdinand wore a snazzy shirt.
Seen a few tweets mentioning the shirt I wore today 👀😂💥
Likey or No Likey?#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/zJzvhdr9q0
Denmark gave a Christian Eriksen update.
Update regarding Christian Eriksen. pic.twitter.com/YuKD9hS9LV
Injured defender Virgil Van Dijk wished Holland well.
Today is the day! 🇳🇱 The start of our @OnsOranje Euros journey. Good luck boys… Believe, enjoy and savour every moment. Stick together at all times, like we always do! 🦁💪🏽 #NED pic.twitter.com/uf6AC7i0lG
David De Gea looked the part.
😎😄😂 #SomosEspaña pic.twitter.com/n8HQWH8K1Y
Cristiano Ronaldo had his eyes on the prize.
Toby Alderweireld’s kids were all kitted out for the Euros.
Leeds defender Pascal Struijk popped the question.
🤍 She said yes! Congrats Pascal and Abby on your engagement! pic.twitter.com/xvjiaehWdf
Cricket
Stuart Broad loved playing in front of a crowd again despite England’s chastening loss.
Isa Guha was disappointed with England.
Well that was an anticlimax…..#ENGvNZ
Kevin Pietersen knew the reason behind England’s batting woes.
Since the franchise T20($$$$$$) started, hardly any of crickets GREATS have played full seasons of County Cricket. HUGE gap between County & International cricket, hence the Test match batting woes!
Brendon McCullum lauded the Black Caps.
Yes boys. The fellas are the real deal! Proud as. Chur 🇳🇿
Darts
Michael Van Gerwen had some football to watch before he could focus on the darts.
Arrived in MK ✅ test done ✅ now for some chill time before the big game this evening 😉
Looking forward to playing in the Super Series. Thank you for all the support 💚💚 @Winmau @ModusDarts180 @KeukenConc pic.twitter.com/Z1D7JvFmmx
Golf
Jonathan Caldwell was emotional after his victory at the Scandinavian Mixed.
Caldwell's emotional winner's interview 😢#ScandinavianMixed pic.twitter.com/asCJiB7RXL
Tennis
Johanna Konta won in Nottingham.
🏆@JohannaKonta lifts her 4th @WTA title #VikingOpen pic.twitter.com/ZM9GLGyngf
A message from your #VikingOpen Champion @JohannaKonta #VikingOpen | @WTA pic.twitter.com/sIYxizgrDi
Katie Boulter had an eye on the football.