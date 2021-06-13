England’s players react to Euro 2020 win over Croatia – Sunday’s sporting social

PA Sport Staff
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 13.

Football

England’s players reacted to their Euro 2020 opener.

Leeds loved Kalvin Phillips’ contribution.

Kyle Walker’s trademark.

Michael Owen, Ian Wright, Trevor Sinclair and David Seaman loved what they saw.

Singer Anne Marie had her favourite players.

Liam Gallagher, David Beckham, Rio Ferdinand, Tony Adams, Chris Kamara, Peter Crouch, Alan Shearer and Jamie Redknapp were ready for the Euros.

Jesse Lingard and Harry Redknapp were supporting England.

Trent Alexander-Arnold wished England well after his injury ruled him out of the tournament.

Ferdinand wore a snazzy shirt.

Denmark gave a Christian Eriksen update.

Injured defender Virgil Van Dijk wished Holland well.

David De Gea looked the part.

Cristiano Ronaldo had his eyes on the prize.

Toby Alderweireld’s kids were all kitted out for the Euros.

Leeds defender Pascal Struijk popped the question.

Cricket

Stuart Broad loved playing in front of a crowd again despite England’s chastening loss.

Isa Guha was disappointed with England.

Kevin Pietersen knew the reason behind England’s batting woes.

Brendon McCullum lauded the Black Caps.

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen had some football to watch before he could focus on the darts.

Golf

Jonathan Caldwell was emotional after his victory at the Scandinavian Mixed.

Tennis

Johanna Konta won in Nottingham.

Katie Boulter had an eye on the football.

