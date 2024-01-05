England players force RFU into World Cup payout

England beat Argentina in the third-place playoff at last year's World Cup in France - Getty Images/David Rogers

The Rugby Football Union have been forced to deliver a six-figure payout to England players after a dispute over the match fees for the World Cup third-place play-off, Telegraph Sport can reveal.

On Friday morning, a ruling was made in favour of the Rugby Players’ Association acting on behalf of the England players who took the case to the Sports Resolution, an independent body that arbitrates disputes between sporting bodies.

Players in England’s squad will now receive a match fee estimated to be around £12,000 for their participation in the play-off in which Steve Borthwick’s team defeated Argentina 26-23 at the Stade de France last October.

It could be viewed as a bittersweet triumph for the RPA who have secured a significant payout for England players, but they recently have split from the union to set up their own agency to organise the match fees and commercial deals. That move will leave the RPA facing a six-figure drop in its support for its 800 members.

The dispute with the RFU arose because while there were pre-agreed fees for reaching the final and winning the tournament, there was no set fee in the Elite Player Squad agreement for appearing in the third-place play-off. This is a fixture that England have only once played in before in 1995.

The RPA argued that there was a clause in the contract that stated that players appearing in all matches not individually specified, which could include a Barbarians game or a World Cup warm-up match, should still be awarded a fee at an appropriate rate. “The principle is that you always get your match fee playing for England,” a source said. “At the World Cup, the RFU’s take was that because the third-place play off was not specified they did not have to pay a match fee.”

The fee that the England players received for the third-place play-off is equivalent to what they earned for playing in pool matches, although these are shared with the wider 33-man squad.

England’s players are the highest paid in Test rugby, receiving a standard match fee of around £23,000 in addition to image rights payments and commercial deals. Despite the RPA securing a considerable victory on their behalf, they had already committed to setting up their own agency that will be headed up by Gaia Bursell, who previously negotiated for the players through the RPA.

The RFU, meanwhile, insisted they were always committed to paying a match fee for the third place play off and will not further fight the decision reached by Sports Resolutions.

An RFU spokesperson said, “The contracts for the England Men’s team at the most recent Rugby World Cup included bonus payments. Such payments are always budgeted for in planning for tournaments. As the position on the Bronze Final was not clear, it was agreed that this would be independently decided, with a commitment that the RFU was happy to fulfil any confidential contractual payment based on the independent decision.”