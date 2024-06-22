England players will take extra joy from dishing out hammering to an Eddie Jones team

Joe Marler enjoys an exchange of words with Eddie Jones after the match - AFP/Philip Fong

Modern players are forever searching for perceived putdowns to use as motivation to prove people wrong; these days no team is apparently ever given a chance in a final. Attack coach Richard Wiggelsworth frequently trawls social media to find various ‘hot takes’ to fire up or bemuse the squad. Coming into this match, he would not have had to have searched very hard for ammunition. Eddie Jones, the one-time England head coach, has provided a weapons dump of quotes in books and podcasts to light a fire under the most mild-mannered of individuals.

On centre Ollie Lawrence: “his attitude was not hungry or disciplined enough.” Or from a podcast on fly-half Marcus Smith, “The selection of Marcus – to me that’s always the political selection. A player has been out of form, hasn’t quite done well at Test level and then he plays one or two club games and he’s a hero.”

Around the changing room, Borthwick could have pointed to Tommy Freeman or George Furbank, whom Jones brought in from nowhere and dropped just as quickly. Or Dan Cole, whom he jettisoned after the 2019 World Cup final. Or Ben Earl, who he never gave a start despite his outstanding club form for Saracens. On it goes.

Ben Earl scored England's sixth try - AFP/Yuichi Yamazaki

Consider those scores settled. Whatever ghosts that Jones left in the England camp have been laid to rest. The “political selection” racked up 13 points, including an outstanding try and created two more with the type of individual performance Jones never coaxed out of him in an England shirt.

There will be immense satisfaction too from Borthwick, who served under Jones for eight years as an assistant coach. Given Jones’ notorious treatment and high turnover of support staff, that amounts to a life sentence on Alcatraz. Apart from some sloppy breakdown work, highlighted by Charlie Ewels’ red card for an illegal clearout on Michael Leitch, this was an excellent tune-up for the Test series against New Zealand. Even in an often frantic, disjointed match in sweltering conditions, England stuck to a discernible attacking pattern that helped yield eight tries.

As for Japan – in Jones second homecoming – they posed England far fewer problems than they had in last year’s World Cup pool stage match when Jamie Joseph’s team were only trailing by one point approaching the 56th minute. It was a typical Jones team selection to pick Yoshitaka Yazaki at full-back, a university player who has yet to play first-class rugby, and even more typical pre-match bombast. “Whatever we do in this game, we are going to take England right to the last moment,” Jones said. “I’ve got a really good feeling in my bones that we’re going to take them right to the last moment.”

He might want to see an osteopath about that. After a bright start in which they frequently found the edge of England’s blitz defence with their lightning-quick breakdown work, Japan wilted badly, conceding 45 points without reply before a pair of well-worked tries by Koga Nezuka and Samisoni Tua put a bit of respectability on the scoreline.

Even accounting for his near-mythical status following the Brighton Miracle in 2015, it remains an astonishing gamble by the Japanese union to rehire Jones after the utter car crash of his return as Australia head coach. This followed an almighty prang at the end of his tenure as England boss. A bit like Jose Mourinho, you can only dine out on former glories for so long before you end up in the Süper Lig.

For England, this feels like a cathartic way to properly turn the page on the Jones chapter, which certainly lacked for no excitement. Now Borthwick has the chance to write some new history in New Zealand.

