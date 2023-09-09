England player ratings vs Ukraine: Maddison and Henderson struggle in below-par performance

James Maddison was unable to make his mark on the match - Getty Images/PressFocus

England hit a rare bump on the road to next year’s European Championship as Kyle Walker’s first international goal secured Gareth Southgate’s side a 1-1 draw against Ukraine in Poland.

Having opened Group C with four wins from as many matches, it has long looked a case of when rather than if the Euro 2020 runners-up seal their place at next summer’s tournament in Germany.

England had won 21 of their previous 22 Euros qualifiers but had to make do with a point having failed to build on Walker brilliantly cancelling out Oleksandr Zinchenko’s opener.

Mike McGrath ran the rule over both teams.

England (4-3-3)

First goal conceded in five-and-a-half hours, since Italy scored in Naples back in March. He had no chance with Zinchenko’s goal and not much else to do. 6/10

Kyle Walker

Excellent run and finish for his first England goal, coming in his 77th cap, the longest any player has waited. Did well one-v-one with Mudryk when defending. 8/10

May not have played much for Manchester United but good positioning to cover full-backs, timed tackles well and had a set-piece presence. Looked composed on the ball. BOOKED 6/10

Played on the left side of the centre-back pairing and had a good physical battle with Yaremchuk, while also positioning himself well but could have brought the ball forward more. 6/10

Good left-back defending with his recovery after going forward, also found himself in central areas to impact the play. Only his second cap since 2021 due to injuries and competition. 6/10

Often found himself as the deepest of midfielders, mopping up trouble and regaining possession but was closest to Zinchenko’s late run into the penalty area for the opener. 6/10

Jude Bellingham

Drove England forward with his runs and was positive, creating attacks before getting taken off after fading in the second half. Looks so comfortable in the No 10 shirt. 6/10

Jordan Henderson

Could have been closer to the action when Ukraine scored the goal. But he kept the ball moving and made positive runs in the second half. Wrong decision in front of goal, passing to Maddison from a good position. 5/10

James Maddison

Had licence to drift in from the left but would have liked to have a bigger impact. Heavy tackle from Stepanenko did not help. Got frustrated and picked up a yellow card. BOOKED 5/10

Harry Kane

Good chasing down as the first line of defence. Dropped deep fairly quickly and from this position set up Walker’s goal. Would have liked to have seen more of the ball in the penalty area. 7/10

Took one to the knee early from Mykolenko and carried on despite limping. Was England’s most threatening attacker with shots blocked and hitting the crossbar. The block could easily have earned a penalty. 7/10

Subs: Marcus Rashford 65 (Bellingham), Phil Foden 65 (Maddison), Conor Gallagher 86 (Saka)

Not used: Kieran Trippier, Sam Johnstone (g), Levi Colwill, Fikayo Tomori, Kalvin Phillips, Lewis Dunk, Eberechi Eze, Aaron Ramsdale (g), Callum Wilson