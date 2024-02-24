England player ratings vs Scotland: Henry Slade underwhelms again with more needed from Ollie Lawrence

No threat: Henry Slade has added very little in attack for England at the Six Nations (AP)

England equalled their worst-ever run of results against Scotland, slumping to a 30-21 loss in the Six Nations at Murrayfield.

Duhan van der Merwe claimed Scotland’s first-ever Calcutta Cup hat-trick, demolishing England’s rebuild in stunning style.

Here, Nick Purewal examines the England performances.

Backs

George Furbank: 6

Ran in a fine try and started well. Proved luckless in the extreme when copping a pass from George Ford to the face that led to Van der Merwe’s stunning 60-metre try.

Tommy Freeman: 5

Far too quiet for a man whose brief is to roam the field looking for work, especially in terms of carrying into contact.

Henry Slade: 5

Another underwhelming turn from a player who ought to be one of England’s most important players. At his best he knits everything together. Right now he has lost the thread.

Ollie Lawrence: 5

Several powerful carries aside, this was not sharp or impactful enough from a player England so sorely need to rely on.

Elliot Daly: 5

Fine break for the opening try, but slipped off those standards quickly and failed to recover.

George Ford: 5

Another to start well but drop off alarmingly, Ford is usually one of the best around at running a backline of steep angles and precise passing. That all deserted him on a night to forget, however.

Danny Care: 5

The Harlequins star has had such a fine campaign, but here was one night where all that poise and savvy evaporated.

Forwards

Ellis Genge: 5

Still battling to find the fire and fury that puts him at his fizzing best. The Bristol star put himself about but could not make enough impact.

Jamie George: 6

An emotional day after the death of his mother last week, but also one that will leave George with frustration and regret. Absolutely honoured his family, but could not impact the result.

Dan Cole: 6

Scrummaged well and dominated in the tight, and remains so important to England’s set-piece work.

Maro Itoje: 6

Not at his usual levels but still adds ballast and bite to everything England do.

Ollie Chessum: 5

Has had such an impactful early start to his England career but will seek to hit back after this setback.

Ethan Roots: 5

Powerful as usual but could not claim a foothold as the game slipped away from England.

Sam Underhill: 5

Completely bested at the breakdown in an unusual turn of events, and struggled to make his usual impact.

Ben Earl: 6

Added punch and power in his roaming role, and remains a crucial outlet on the gainline for England.

Replacements

Theo Dan (for George, 67): 5

A quiet cameo as the game went away from England.

Joe Marler (for Genge, 61): 6

Desperately tried to add impetus to England’s tight game but to no avail.

Will Stuart (for Cole, 55): 5

Nowhere near good enough from a player who now has a lot of caps and experience but seems to struggle to bring it all to bear.

George Martin (for Roots, 47): 5

One powerful carry was undone by knocking on a kick-off when the receipt should have been simple basics. Summed up England’s disarray.

Chandler Cunningham-South (for Underhill, 55): 5

Unable to add the physical element that has underpinned his other turns in this tournament.

Ben Spencer (for Care, 47): 6

Tried to his best to add zip and zest to a struggling England, and set up Feyi-Waboso’s try.

Fin Smith (for Ford, 61): 6

A crucial experience for the developing talent, who tried to put his stamp on proceedings. Hit the post with a conversion attempt.

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (for Slade, 61): 6

Took his try well and added a couple of physical carries elsewhere too.