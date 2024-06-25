Who will England play in the Euro 2024 last 16?

England have booked their place in the knockout stages at Euro 2024 with a game in Group C to spare, yet pessimism couldn't be more prevalent in Three Lions quarters.

The players themselves have put on a defiant front in the wake of two sub-par performances which warranted a perfectly reasonable four points. England's ground-out 1-0 victory over Serbia was followed up with perhaps the flattest display of the Gareth Southgate era at a major tournament.

They deserved no more than their 1-1 draw with Denmark, but a stout defensive showing meant the Danes didn't exactly threaten an upset victory.

While their progression in the round of 16 is secure, England's final group game against Slovenia is far from a damp squib. The Three Lions require a much-improved performance to ensure some positive momentum is carried into the knockouts. Anything but a Group C triumph would also set up a mightily tough round of 16 duel.

Here's who England could play in the last 16 of Euro 2024.

England will win Group C with a win over Slovenia in Cologne to set up a round of 16 clash with one of three potential third-place finishers. The Three Lions will face third place from either Group D, E, or F on Sunday 30 June at 17:00 (GMT).

Before Tuesday's action, Austria are England's most likely opponents, but the Netherlands could be a possibility should Ralf Rangnick's dark horses beat the Dutch on Matchday 3.

Groups E and F are mightily tight heading into the final round of games, and deciphering who'll finish third in each is tough to predict. Slovakia, Romania, Turkey and Czechia are the most likely opponents from these two groups, but England are set to take on third place from Group D based on the projected four third-place qualifiers.

If England finish second

Things are much simpler if England finish second in Group C, which is certainly still possible. If Slovenia and Serbia both win on Tuesday, the Three Lions will finish as runners-up. They'll also finish second if they're held to a draw by Slovenia and Denmark beat Serbia.

If either of these two scenarios play out, England will take on hosts Germany in Dortmund on Saturday 29 June.

Results will have to conspire against England for them to finish third in Group C, and it's fair to say they'll already be deflated and defeated by the time their round of 16 duel comes around.

If the worst does happen and they slip to a third-place finish, the Three Lions will face either Spain, Portugal or the winners of Group E. All four teams, including Belgium, are locked on three points heading into Matchday 3.