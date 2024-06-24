England peaking at right time - Livingstone

All-rounder Liam Livingstone says England are peaking at the right time before their T20 World Cup semi-final against India.

Having only edged through the first group stage via their net run-rate, England qualified for the last four by thrashing the United States on Sunday.

They will play the tournament favourites in Guyana in the second semi-final on Thursday at 15:30 BST after India beat Australia by 24 runs in the Super 8s.

"In tournament cricket sometimes it is better to sneak up and nick it at the end," said Livingstone.

"Hopefully that is the way we will go.

England were facing elimination early in the tournament after their opening match against Scotland was washed out and they were heavily beaten by Australia.

But since then Jos Buttler's side have found form.

They thrashed Oman and Namibia to overhaul Scotland's significant net run-rate advantage, which helped them through to the Super 8s.

Although they were narrowly beaten by South Africa in a final-over thriller during the Super 8s, England impressively overcame co-hosts West Indies and clinically beat the USA.

"A lot of lads have been contributing in the last few games which should stand us in good stead going forward," said Livingstone.

"We've got hopefully two massive games."

Livingstone has played in all of England's matches so far, overcoming a side injury picked up while batting against Namibia.

He has taken two wickets and scored 13 and 33 in his two innings in the middle order.

The 30-year-old admitted it is hard to find rhythm playing in a role with so little time to impress.

"As a kid I always wanted to be involved, that's the reason I started bowling a few years back," he said.

"So batting at seven and maybe bowling one over, that's where the hard bit comes as you want to be involved.

"Thankfully the last two games I struck the ball well against South Africa and bowled pretty well [against USA], so I feel I'm in a good place."