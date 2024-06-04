From England: Paulo Dybala open to move to the Premier League

Sources from England claim Paulo Dybala would be open to a move to the country’s top flight from Roma.

Over recent weeks, the future of the Argentine superstar has been the subject of numerous transfer-related rumors.

Dybala’s release clause present in his contract is the main reason as to why Roma fear the player may be approached by a foreign club before the end of July (which coincides with the clause’s expiry date).

The release clause is worth €12 million and is valid until July 31st.

The latest report by Sky Sports UK suggest Premier League interest in Dybala is real and could materialize this summer as the player has only one year left on his current deal with Roma.

Dybala is coming off an impressive season with the Giallorossi, having scored 16 goals and 9 assists in 38 appearances.