New England Patriots vs. Pittsburgh Steelers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 2 game?

The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers play on Sunday in an NFL Week 2 game.

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 2 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 10 a.m. MST on CBS.

The Patriots are a 1.5-point favorite in the game.

The Arizona Republic: Steelers 21, Patriots 20

Jeremy Cluff writes: "The Patriots can't afford to drop two straight to start the season, but that's a very real possibility if they can't get their offense going against a tough Steelers defense."

Bookies.com: Take the under in Patriots vs. Steelers game

Bill Speros writes: "T.J. Watt won't be playing for Pittsburgh, who went with Mitch Trubisky in their Week 1 upset of the AFC Champion Bengals. The Patriots made too many mistakes in their Week 1 loss to Miami. Mac Jones was hurt in Week 1 but it appears he'll be ready for this one. The Steelers picked off Joe Burrow 4 times in Week 1. Mac Jones may not even throw the ball 4 times this week. After all, the Patriots beat the Bills last year after running the ball 46 times in 49 snaps. The loss of Watt is significant. Beware the Hoodie at Heinz Field after a bad loss. We locked in the under on 42.5 points, but it has since moved to 40.5."

Will Mitch Trubisky and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the New England Patriots in NFL Week 2?

Draft Kings: Steelers will cover vs. Patriots

It writes: "Even if the Steelers are missing players, their defense was very impressive against Joe Burrow in Week 1. Jones’ injury is something to monitor but even if he’s healthy, the second-year QB and the offense performed poorly against Miami. Mitch Trubisky was mediocre but didn’t turn the ball over. As long as he lets the defense do most of the heavy lifting, the Steelers should be able to shut down New England and improve to 2-0."

ESPN: Steelers have a 52.3% chance to win the game

The site's Football Power Index gives the Patriots a 47.1% shot at picking up the victory.

Pro Football Network: Take the Steelers against the spread vs. Patriots

BJ Rudell writes: "I would be shocked if the Steelers weren’t favorites by Sunday morning. With Mac Jones questionable and the passing game looking one or two steps below Houston’s, the Patriots face another tough road matchup against a more confident Pittsburgh unit. Whatever the Steelers’ shortcomings, they have the backfield, the receivers, and the defense to overcome Bill Belichick’s questionably talented squad."

Fansided: Go with the Steelers with the points vs. Patriots

Joseph Summers writes: "New England scored just seven points yesterday, turning the ball over three times while averaging just 3.5 runs per carry. Even after losing TJ Watt to injury, the Steelers defense should smother this pathetic Patriots attack. Between Alex Highsmith, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Miles Jack and more, Pittsburgh’s defensive unit still has plenty of playmakers to make Mac Jones’ life miserable. The Patriots are now just 1-4 against the spread (1-4) in their last five regular season games while the Steelers won and covered in each of their last three. Frankly, I’m stunned Pittsburgh is an underdog here."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: New England Patriots vs. Pittsburgh Steelers picks NFL Week 2 game