New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 15 game?

The New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts play Saturday in a Week 15 NFL game.

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 15 picks and predictions for the matchup, which can be seen at 6:15 p.m. MST time on NFL Network.

The Colts are a 2.5-point favorite.

Pro Football Network: Patriots 26, Colts 23

Ben Rolfe writes: "This is a clash of two of the best teams in the AFC. The Colts have won seven of their last 10, while the Patriots have won seven straight. The key will be how the Patriots play the Colts’ run game. If Bill Belichick focuses his defense’s attention on Jonathan Taylor, Carson Wentz and the passing attack may need to put the game on their shoulders. If the Colts can establish the run game and put pressure on the Patriots’ offense from a time-of-possession perspective, they could force Mac Jones to make plays. The other key to this game comes in the red zone. The Colts’ offense ranks 21st in red-zone conversion rate, while the Patriots’ defense is second. The other element here is that Belichick and the Patriots have had the Colts’ number. The Patriots have won eight straight against Indianapolis. It is hard to go against Belichick stifling the Colts’ run game and forcing the ball into Wentz’s hands. That should then play into the hands of an opportunistic Patriots secondary."

Sportsnaut: Patriots 23, Colts 20

The site predicts a close game between the Patriots and Colts in their NFL Week 15 game in Indianapolis.

Draft Kings: Take the Patriots with the points vs. Colts in Week 15

Teddy Ricketson writes: "The one-point spread has got to be because the Colts are at home right? Both teams are coming out of the bye and the Patriots went in looking like one of the best teams in the NFL. Sure, the Colts have a running back by the name of Jonathan Taylor, but the Patriots have a mean defense. I agree that this one will be close, but I don’t think it is deserving of being a pick ‘em. Give me the Patriots which is a sentence that admittedly makes my skin crawl."

Yahoo Sports: Should Patriots be underdog vs. Colts?

Frank Schwab writes: "This is the second of two Saturday games, and it might be one of the more surprising lines of the season. This line will be debated all week. It has even moved toward the Colts from the opener of -1.5 on Sunday night."

Will Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots beat the Indianapolis Colts in NFL Week 15?

Colts Wire: Patriots vs. Colts game should be close

Kevin Hickey writes: "Both the Patriots and the Colts have been one of the hottest teams in the NFL over the last two months or so. The Colts have won four out of their last five games and seven of their last 10. Of those three losses, two of them came in overtime against the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans while the other came in a collapse against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Meanwhile, the Patriots have found their groove amid a seven-game winning streak. That streak includes victories over the Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills. This should be a fun matchup to watch as Bill Belichick tries to stop Jonathan Taylor while Frank Reich and Co. game plan for a stout Patriots defense."

FiveThirtyEight.com: Colts have a 50% win probability

The site also gives the Patriot a 50% win probability in the NFL Week 15 game.

ESPN: Patriots have a 53.6% chance to win

The site's Football Power Index gives the Colts a 46% chance to pick up the victory in the Week 15 NFL game.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts picks, predictions Week 15