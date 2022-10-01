New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Sunday, October 2

New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 2

Game Time: 3:25 ET

Venue: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

How To Watch: CBS

Record: New England Patriots (1-2), Green Bay Packers (2-1)

New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers Game Preview

Why New England Patriots Will Win

Run, run, run.

Brian Hoyer isn’t going to come out and wing it around for 300 yards, but the combination of Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson should be just strong enough to carry the offense.

The Packers might be playing great defense overall, but teams are able to run when they give it a try – the Green Bay D is allowing close to five yards per carry.

The Patriots have the ability to slow the game down to a crawl, but …

Why Green Bay Packers Will Win

Turnovers.

The Patriots have killed themselves with eight giveaways in the first three games, costing them the Miami game and making life easier for Baltimore last week.

The New England passing game wasn’t as bad as it might seem, but it’s able to come up with enough midrange to deep throws to stretch the Green Bay defense once in a while.

Green Bay can run a little, too.

Of course Aaron Rodgers will be Aaron Rodgers when he needs to be, but the ground game that hammered Chicago for over 200 yards, and did enough against Tampa Bay to at least take some of the pressure off 12, should be able to control the tempo.

What’s Going To Happen

This is going to be a grind for both sides.

New England will try not to lose it with Hoyer under center, but the Green Bay run defense and pass rush will take over.

It’s not going to be easy, but the Packers will tilt the field and close out just a few more first half drives to let the ground game go from there.

New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers Prediction, Line

Green Bay 26, New England 13

Line: Green Bay -9.5, o/u: 40

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers Must See Rating: 3

