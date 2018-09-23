New England Patriots vs. Detroit Lions live blog and game stats
Follow the Patriots and Lions here:
Gameview | Play by play | Statistics
We'll have to wait for Gordon's Patriots debut. He's INACTIVE. Not a shock based on his lack of practice time this week and his pregame work. https://t.co/uFZFy0G7km
— Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) September 23, 2018
Some fresh Josh Gordon video-he's warming up!!#Patriots#SNF pic.twitter.com/kBZnub8vP0
— The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) September 23, 2018
