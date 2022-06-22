New England Patriots unveil throwback uniforms for 2022 season

Pat Patriot is returning to the field.

The New England Patriots unveiled throwback uniforms for the 2022 season on Wednesday, highlighting the return of the red “Pat Patriot” uniforms that the organization used for decades.

This fall, the throwbacks are making a comeback. 📷: https://t.co/lwePnbnpKE — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 22, 2022

In a piece posted on the team’s website, current players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon and Matthew Slater modeled the red throwback uniforms, which included the red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes, and the white helmet with the throwback “Pat Patriot” logo.

The Patriots used this uniform combination from 1961 up until 1992, before changing to the design lovingly referred to in the Boston area as the “Flying Elvis.” New England used the red throwbacks on a few occasions, starting with a 2002 Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions.

When the NFL instituted a “one shell” rule in 2013, forcing teams to use only one helmet in a given season, the team was forced to put the Pat Patriot uniforms on the shelf. But with the league repealing that decision for the upcoming season, Pat Patriot has been cleared to return to the field.

As of now, no word on if quarterback Mac Jones will sport the neckroll in honor of former quarterback Steve Grogan.