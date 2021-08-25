New England Patriots trade RB Sony Michel to Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams needed a running back to bolster their depleted corps. They found a trading partner in the team that defeated them in Super Bowl LIII, the New England Patriots, and the back who had a big game against the NFC West team.

The Patriots dealt Sony Michel to the Rams for a pair of late-round, conditional draft choices on Wednesday. The picks are a fifth-rounder and a sixth-rounder in the 2022 NFL draft.

The Rams and Patriots got creative with the conditions of the draft picks in the Sony Michel trade. It'll be a 5th + 6th, OR a 4th-round comp pick if the Rams get one for John Johnson https://t.co/UnKEylt6UW — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) August 25, 2021

Michel rushed for 94 yards on 18 carries as the Patriots defeated the Rams, 13-3, on Feb. 3, 2019. He also scored the game’s lone touchdown on a 2-yard run to give New England a 10-3 lead with seven minutes left in the game.

Sony Michel is now an LA Ram. pic.twitter.com/He1V29Ln6u — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2021

The Rams were in need of running back depth after Cam Akers was lost for the season with a torn Achilles weeks ago. Darrell Henderson suffered a sprained thumb recently. Also, RB Raymond Calais injured his foot and needed surgery.

Michel was a first-round pick for the Patriots out of Georgia in 2018. He rushed for 931 yards as a rookie. He followed with 912 yards in 2019 and 449 in nine games last season.

Overall, Michel rushed for 2,292 yards and 14 touchdowns on 535 carries, playing 38 games with 28 starts.

We've got a new face in LA ‼️ Welcome to the Rams, @Flyguy2stackz 👏 pic.twitter.com/57dm0ySbsW — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 25, 2021

New England is loaded at running back with Damien Harris, fourth-round pick from Oklahoma Rhamondre Stevenson and J.J. Taylor all impressing.

Michel would not meet his former team this season unless the Rams and Patriots face each other at SoFi Stadium in the Super Bowl.