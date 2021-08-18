The New England Patriots starting QB job is up for grabs

The New England Patriots have been lacking star power and consistency in the quarterback position since Tom Brady left after the 2019 season. For the 2020 season, the team brought in former NFL MVP Cam Newton on a one-year deal. Newton signed back on to another one-year deal.

While he was expected to be the starter again for New England, expectations have shifted.

The Patriots drafted former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with the No. 15 overall pick. He was originally expected to sit below Newton on the depth chart for his rookie season.

Due to a strong performance from Jones in training camp and a headline-worthy professional debut in the team’s first NFL preseason game.

While it was originally reported that Belichick named Newton the Week 1 starter, Newton tells NBC Sports that he has heard no such thing and is still competing.

In reference to a question regarding Newton’s starting status, according to a report claiming Belichick named him the starter, the former NFL MVP stated: “I don’t know what y’all want me to say,” Newton stated. “You know he hasn’t said that, so for you to just ask the question, it is what it is. Every single day I’m coming out here with the anticipation to just get better, and that’s the only thing that I can do. So, I can control that.”

