New England Patriots will soon thank 49ers for passing on Mac Jones

Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was a leader for the Crimson Tide in his senior season, and he surpassed all expectations given to him prior to the 2020 college football season. Now, he is in the NFL and is already impressing coaches.

ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss believes that New England will soon be sending a thank you letter to the San Francisco 49ers for passing on Jones with the No. 3 pick. The Patriots managed to scoop Jones up at No. 15 while the 49ers selected Lance.

When asked which team has the best three-year outlook, Reiss answered with the Buffalo Bills, but believes the Patriots aren’t far behind.

“I believe the Patriots will be sending a big thank-you note to the San Francisco 49ersfor passing on Jones with the No. 3 overall draft pick,” Reiss writes. “He slid all the way to New England at No. 15 and has made a strong first impression on coaches and players. If he emerges as the quarterback of the future as the Patriots believe he can, New England’s three-year outlook could threaten Buffalo’s.”

Jones will likely remain on the sidelines when the 2021 season starts. However, Some believe he will get his shot at some point in his rookie season.

