The New England Patriots have taken the first step toward the 2020 offseason.

After being eliminated from the postseason by virtue of their 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, the Patriots were free to sign players to reserve/future contracts. These deals ensure that the players signed will have a spot on the Patriots 90-man roster when the new league year officially begins in March.

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

All of the Patriots signings came from their practice squad. These are the seven players they agreed to deals with:

WR Quincy Adeboyejo

LB Terez Hall

S Obi Melifonwu

DB Adarius Pickett

WR Devin Ross

DL Nick Thurman

OL Najee Toran

There name that most Patriots fans will be familiar with from this list is Melifonwu. The Massachusetts-born safety went to college at UConn and was a second-round pick of the Oakland Raiders in 2017. After being cut by the Raiders in 2018, he signed with the Patriots.

In two games as a member of the Patriots active roster, Melifonwu recorded three tackles. The 6-foot-4 athletic freak nearly won a roster spot with the team in 2019 but instead stayed on the practice squad. Now, he will get a chance to prove himself in another offseason with the team.

Of the signings, Adeboyejo is the only player besides Melifonwu that has been on an NFL game-day roster. He suited up for one game with the Baltimore Ravens back at the end of the 2017 season.

New England Patriots sign seven players to reserve/future contracts originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston