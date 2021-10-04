New England Patriots share Tom Brady pre-game tribute video on Twitter

The New England Patriots have handled the return of Tom Brady nicely.

The Krafts and organization appreciate all the victories and rings that went along with the GOAT’s two decades in the AFC East.

They put together a nice video tribute to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback and showed it to the Gillette Stadium crowd Sunday as Brady was about to be introduced with his teammates.

The video is well done and the Patriots popped it on Twitter moments after the game started.