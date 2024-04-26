New England Patriots select North Carolina QB Drake Maye with the third overall pick. Grade: B+

The Mac Jones experiment the Patriots fell into in the Tom Brady Replacement Program didn’t work out, but Drake Maye walks into the building in Foxboro with more to offer than Jones ever did. Maye is incredibly dynamic as a thrower and as a runner, and if he can clean up a few mechanical things, he’ll give the Pats far more of a chance than they’ve had since Brady walked out the door.

Drake Maye was a four-star recruit out of Myers Park High School in Huntersville, North Carolina, and he eventually chose the option to stay close to home over offers from multiple major programs. He first committed to Alabama, but when Bryce Young also committed to Alabama, North Carolina head coach Mack Brown swept in and scooped Maye up — even enlisting Michael Jordan in the recruiting process.

Maye is projected by many to be either the first or second quarterback selected in the 2024 draft, and the athletic potential is off the charts. In his third season as the Tar Heels’ starter, the 6-foot-4, 230-pound Maye completed 269 passes in 425 attempts for 3,608 yards, 24 touchdowns, nine interceptions, and a passer rating of 100.2.

As a runner, Maye gained 582 yards and scored nine touchdowns on 41 attempts. On throws of 20 or more air yards, he completed 40 of 85 passes for 1,452 yards, 13 touchdowns, four interceptions, and a passer rating of 113.4. When pressured, Maye completed 39 of 90 passes for 606 yards, seven touchdowns, five interceptions, and a passer rating of 69.0.

PLUSES

— Pocket movement is VERY underrated; he doesn’t automatically run to run under pressure.

— Arm talent and arm strength. Tight-window throws are no problem at all.

— Can make accurate off-platform throws as well as anybody.

MINUSES

— Not an anticipation thrower, and that shows up more than it should. He’ll spray the ball on easy throws FAR too often. My primary concern.

— Arm arrogance and inconsistent mechanics get in his way as a consistent, sustaining quarterback.

— Doesn’t always see things in ways that work; I would love to know where he thinks he’s throwing the ball at times.

Maye is a fascinating quarterback who can make plays where the tape just pops off your screen… but he also has more than enough tape to give you serious concern about his future potential. He’ll need an offensive coordinator and a quarterbacks coach tuned in to his attributes, while minimizing his liabilities. This isn’t a slam-dunk at all.

