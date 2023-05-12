New England Patriots schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
After years of a football dynasty, time has finally caught up with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. After not making the playoffs in the 2022 season, there is one big question surrounding New England. Is Mac Jones‘ time as QB1 nearly over? With rumors surrounding the franchise as well as players, it’ll be a rare time of uncertainty for Patriots fans. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Patriots’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
Patriots 2022 Record: 8-9 (missed playoffs)
Head Coach: Bill Belichick
Key Players: Mac Jones (QB), JuJu Smith-Schuster (WR), Matt Judon (OLB)
New England Patriots schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/10 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 2: 9/17 vs. Miami Dolphins, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 3: 9/24 at New York Jets, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 4: 10/1 at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 PM, FOX
Week 5: 10/8 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 6: 10/15 at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 PM, CBS
Week 7: 10/22 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 8: 10/29 at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 9: 11/5 vs. Washington Commanders, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 10: 11/12 vs. Indianapolis Colts (Germany), 9:30 AM, NFL Network
Week 11: BYE WEEK
Week 12: 11/26 at New York Giants, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 13: 12/3 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 14: 12/7 at Pittsburgh Steelers (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
Week 15: 12/18 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
Week 16: 12/24 at Denver Broncos, 8:15 PM, NFL Network
Week 17: 12/31 at Buffalo Bills, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 18: TBD, vs. New York Jets, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
Sunday Night Football: Week 2 vs. Dolphins
Thursday Night Football: Week 14 vs. Steelers
Monday Night Football: Week 15 vs. Chiefs
New England Patriots schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk