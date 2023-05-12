After years of a football dynasty, time has finally caught up with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. After not making the playoffs in the 2022 season, there is one big question surrounding New England. Is Mac Jones‘ time as QB1 nearly over? With rumors surrounding the franchise as well as players, it’ll be a rare time of uncertainty for Patriots fans. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Patriots’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.

New England Patriots schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)

Prime-time games

Sunday Night Football: Week 2 vs. Dolphins

Thursday Night Football: Week 14 vs. Steelers

Monday Night Football: Week 15 vs. Chiefs

New England Patriots schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk