New England Patriots schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
The 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, and second-year quarterback Mac Jones will seek a second consecutive playoff appearance (the Patriots were eliminated in the Wild Card round with a blowout loss to the Bills in the 2021 season). Keep reading to see the Patriots’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.
Patriots 2021 record: 10-7 (lost Wild Card)
Head coach: Bill Belichick
Key players: Mac Jones (QB), DeVante Parker (WR), Matthew Judon (LB)
Patriots schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/11 at Dolphins, 1:00 p.m., CBS
Week 2: 9/18 at Steelers, 1:00 p.m., CBS
Week 3: 9/25 vs Ravens, 1:00 p.m., FOX
Week 4: 10/2 at Packers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Week 5: 10/9 vs Lions, 1:00 p.m., FOX
Week 6: 10/16 at Browns, 1:00 p.m., CBS
Week 7: 10/24 vs Bears (Monday), 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Week 8: 10/30 at Jets, 1:00 p.m., CBS
Week 9: 11/6 vs Colts, 1:00 p.m., CBS
Week 10: BYE
Week 11: 11/20 vs Jets, 1:00 p.m., CBS
Week 12: 11/24 at Vikings (Thanksgiving), 8:20 p.m., NBC
Week 13: 12/1 vs Buffalo (Thursday), 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video
Week 14: 12/12 at Cardinals (Monday), 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Week 15: 12/18 at Raiders (Sunday), 8:20 p.m., NBC
Week 16: 12/24 vs Bengals (Saturday), 1:00 p.m., CBS
Week 17: 1/1 vs Dolphins, 1:00 p.m., CBS
Week 18: 1/7 or 8, at Bills, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
Monday Night Football: Week 7 vs Bears
Thanksgiving: Week 12 at Vikings on NBC
Thursday Night Football: Week 13 vs Bills
Monday Night Football: Week 14 at Cardinals
Sunday Night Football: Week 15 at Raiders
