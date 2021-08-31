New England Patriots roster cuts: Tracking the path to 53 players

The New England Patriots are trimming down to 53 men ahead of 4 p.m. on Tuesday. They’re also adding players. Yes, they traded for an offensive lineman on Monday. For the most part, however, the Patriots will spend Tuesday shedding players.

We’re here to track Bill Belichick’s every move. This year, we’re monitoring the cuts in how they look on the 53-man roster, so this article is formatted to show you who is out and who remains at each position. We think it’s a good way to help you visualize how the roster is taking shape.

Here’s a look at the Patriots’ latest cuts.

Quarterback

Mac Jones Cam Newton Brian Hoyer

Running back

Damien Harris James White Sony Michel Rhamondre Stevenson J.J. Taylor Fullback Jakob Johnson Sony Michel (Trade on Aug. 25)

Wide receiver

Matthew Slater Nelson Agholor Jakobi Meyers Kendrick Bourne N'Keal Harry Gunner Olszewski Kristian Wilkerson Isaiah Zuber Tre Nixon (Cut on Aug 30) IR: Marvin Hall

Tight ends

Jonnu Smith Hunter Henry Devin Asiasi Matt LaCossse IR: Dalton Keene, Troy Fumagalli

Offensive line

Isaiah Wynn Michael Onwenu David Andrews Shaq Mason Trent Brown Ted Karras Yasir Durant (acquired in a trade on Aug 30) Justin Herron Yodny Cajuste Korey Cunningham Alex Redmond James Ferentz William Sherman (Cut on Aug 31, per ESPN's Mike Reiss) IR: Marcus Martin

Safety

Devin McCourty Adrian Philips Kyle Dugger Cody Davis Myles Bryant Adrian Colbert (Cut on Aug 30) NFI/IR: Joshuah Bledsoe

Cornerback

Stephon Gilmore J.C. Jackson Jonathan Jones Jalen Mills Shaun Wade (acquired in a trade on Aug 26) Joejuan Williams D'Angelo Ross Dee Virgin Justin Bethel

Linebacker

Dont'a Hightower Ja'Whaun Bentley Kyle Van Noy Matt Judon Josh Uche Chase Winovich Ronnie Perkins Anfernee Jennings Brandon King Harvey Langi PUP: Terez Hall NFI: Cameron McGrone IR: Raekwon McMillan

Defensive line

Lawrence Guy Davon Godchaux Deatrich Wise Christian Barmore Henry Anderson Carl Davis Akeem Spence Byron Cowart Nick Thurman Montravious Adams Tashawn Bower Bill Murray (Cut on Aug 30)

Specialists

Nick Folk Jake Bailey Joe Cardona Quinn Nordin

