New England Patriots roster cuts: Tracking the path to 53 players

A no-fun day is on tap for the New England Patriots as teams across the league announce their roster cuts ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.

This will be the final cut to the 53-man roster, which means the Patriots’ 2022 football team will be decided later this afternoon.

There were a lot of question marks following the team’s disappointing training camp and preseason. So it’s clear they have their work cut out for them in assembling a team capable of competing in an AFC East division that has caught up with them. Depending on who you ask, some might even argue it’s surpassed them.

But there’s still fight left in this Patriots team. The preseason is just the preseason, right?

Here are all of the moves from Tuesday’s roster cutdown day as they happen.

Who got let go?

