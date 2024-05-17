New England Patriots, Revolution sponsoring Community Day in Lewiston

May 16—LEWISTON — A pair of professional sports teams are sponsoring a Community Day in Lewiston on Sunday that will feature soccer and football clinic for kids.

The New England Patriots and soccer team the New England Revolution are putting on the event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Franklin Pasture sports complex at the high school.

A half-dozen Lombardi trophies, awarded to the winner of the NFL Super Bowl each year, will also be on display at the event.

The former pro football and soccer players are expected to be on hand to assist with clinics for the kid.

This event is being held for the community "in support towards healing" from the Oct. 25, 2023, mass shooting, according to organizers.

The event plans to feature games and events for all ages. No registration is required to attend, although kids looking to participate in the clinic must register before Sunday. Registration can be done through the city website at lewistonmaine.gov/1219/Recreation.

Several food trucks are expected at the event, including LA Taco, Pinky D's, Dottie's Ice Cream Truck and Halo Sips.

Copy the Story Link

Photo: Child safety seat training

SHAREcenter to end its lease at current Lewiston building this fall