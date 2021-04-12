New England Patriots release longtime WR Julian Edelman

On Monday, per multiple sources, the Patriots terminated the contract of Julian Edelman, who had been with the team since 2009 as perhaps the team’s most astute seventh-round pick ever. Over his career, Edelman caught 620 regular-season passes on 941 targets for 6,822 yards, and 36 touchdowns. But it was in the postseason that Edelman did the most damage to opponents. He won three Super Bowls with the Patriots, and was the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl LIII for his 10-catch, 141-yard performance against the Rams’ stout defense. In 19 postseason games, Edelman totaled 118 receptions on 180 targets for 1,442 yards and five touchdowns.

Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Edelman’s release was listed as a “failed physical,” and there have been rumors to the effect that the knee issues that limited him to six games and one start in 2021 might be the reason for an eventual retirement. Edelman will turn 35 in May, so that wouldn’t be a huge surprise.

On the other hand, there is a former Patriots quarterback who just won another Super Bowl down in Tampa, who has encouraged other former Patriots receivers and tight ends to sign with the Buccaneers, and might want to reunite with his most effective slot receiver… we’re just saying.

And we’re not the only ones just saying.