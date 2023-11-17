New England Patriots release former USC and ASU cornerback Jack Jones

Jack Jones has been cut by the New England Patriots. The second-year NFL cornerback was waived earlier this week, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

Jones, who was benched in Week 9, was benched again on Sunday, playing just 10 snaps in the Patriots’ loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Jones was a 2022 fourth-round pick out of Arizona State, formerly from USC. He entered the league with a history of disciplinary issues dating back to his time in college. He had 30 tackles, two interceptions, an interception return for a touchdown, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery as an NFL rookie.

The Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi reports Jones’ response to his benching was unsatisfactory, pointing to this move.

Jones, 25, could re-sign with New England’s practice squad if he clears waivers.

“Certainly we want to thank the Patriot organization for drafting Jack,” agent Jamal Tooson said in a statement. “Jack is an immense talent and looks forward to making an immediate contribution on his next team as soon as Sunday.”

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire