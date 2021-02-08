New England Patriots quick to congratulate Tom Brady
Tom Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.
He guided New England to nine Super Bowls.
In his 10th, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he earned ring No. 7 as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers crushed the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9 at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.
And his former team was quick on the social-media trigger to congratulate the one and only G.O.A.T.
Congratulations to the greatest of all time.
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 8, 2021
His wife, Gisele Bundchen, enjoyed the game and showed so on social media.
Let’s gooooooooo!!!!!! @TomBrady -> @RobGronkowski 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
— Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) February 8, 2021
Yeaaaaaaaaa! Let’s do this!!!!! @RobGronkowski !!!! 👊👊👊👊👊
— Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) February 8, 2021
Baker Mayfield weighed in, too.
Congrats… AGAIN to @TomBrady. The greatest of all time without a doubt. Unquestioned!!
— Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) February 8, 2021