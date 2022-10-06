New England Patriots place former Michigan State quarterback Brian Hoyer on Injured Reserve

Brian Hoyer has carved out a nice career for himself as a coveted backup quarterback, largely spending his career with the New England Patriots.

Unfortunately, after attempting to backup Patriots’ QB Mac Jones, Hoyer was recently injured and will now be place on the Injured Reserve list.

The Patriots have placed QB Brian Hoyer on IR. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 6, 2022

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire