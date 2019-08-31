New England Patriots place C David Andrews, DE Derek Rivers on season-ending IR

A couple of New England Patriots saw their 2019 seasons come to an end on Saturday afternoon.

According to multiple reports, starting center David Andrews and defensive end Derek Rivers will be placed on Injured Reserve. Since neither was on the 53-man roster when they were placed on IR, they won't be eligible to return this season.

Andrews was always expected to go on IR after he dealt with blood clots in his lungs in recent weeks. The recovery for that should take 3-6 months, so he will be out for the season.

Andrews' health concerns were also part of the reason that the Patriots were active in acquiring other offensive linemen via trade. This including a move where they got center Russell Bodine from the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a sixth-round pick and trades for Korey Cunningham and Jermaine Eluemunor.

As for Rivers, this will be the second time in three NFL seasons that he has landed on preseason IR. Rivers has one career sack during his NFL career.

In addition to these players going on IR, wide receiver Cameron Meredith was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list. Meredith has been on PUP since signing with the Patriots late this offseason. He saw limited action for the New Orleans Saints last year and is now two years removed from suffering a brutal knee injury while he was with the Chicago Bears. He will miss at least six games while he's on the PUP list.

