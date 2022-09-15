New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup

After a disappointing showing in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots travel to face Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers are dealing with injuries to T.J. Watt and Najee Harris, but the Patriots look like a team desperately searching for its identity. Can a shorthanded Pittsburgh squad, with Mitch Trubisky at quarterback, take down Mac Jones and the Patriots? The game kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m. from the Steel City.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Patriots vs. Steelers Week 2 game of the 2022 NFL season:

Patriots at Steelers odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Patriots (-2.5)

Moneyline: Patriots (-125); Steelers (+105)

Over/under: 40.5

More odds, injury info for Patriots vs. Steelers

Lorenzo Reyes: Steelers 22, Patriots 17

Historically, Mike Tomlin’s Steelers as underdogs have been reliable places to park your money. When Pittsburgh is a home underdog, those numbers are even better (14-3-2 ATS). The Patriots lack an offensive identity and Mac Jones’ back injury makes New England’s offense a shaky proposition, even with T.J. Watt out.

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt warms up before the opener.

Safid Deen: Steelers 22, Patriots 10

Pittsburgh’s defense jumped all over Bengals star Joe Burrow to the tune of five turnovers in the opener. And they’ll feast on Patriots starter Mac Jones, who is dealing with a back injury after losing to the Dolphins. I still don’t like the Steelers’ QB situation, but they improve to 2-0, while Bill Belichick and the Patriots fall to 0-2 for the first time since 2001.

Lance Pugmire: Steelers 21, Patriots 20

The loss of T.J. Watt (pectoral) for six weeks stings, but Minkah Fitzpatrick showed he can lead a spirited defensive effort and Pittsburgh quarterback Mitch Trubisky proved up to his quarterback-management requirements in knocking off the Bengals. If the Patriots lose, they’ll be 0-2 for the first time since 1994.

