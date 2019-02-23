New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged with solicitation of prostitution: Police originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been charged with solicitation of prostitution in connection to a wide-ranging human trafficking investigation at a Florida massage parlor, police in Florida said at a news conference Friday morning.

Kraft, who was one of 25 people charged in the sting, faces two counts of soliciting another to commit prostitution for acts that allegedly occurred about one month ago at Orchids of Asia Day Spa, Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Authorities, who set up hidden cameras at the day spa, said there's video evidence of all of the suspects, including Kraft, participating in the alleged sexual acts, said Jupiter Police Detective Andrew Sharp.

PHOTO: New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft holds a medal containing a wedding photo of him and his late wife Myra at a press conference in Foxborough, Mass., Aug. 9, 2017. Kraft said he wore if for 11 months straight after she died. (Boston Globe via Getty Images, FILE)

(MORE: Reactions from Super Bowl LIII after Patriots defeat Rams 13-3)

"Much of our evidence comes from the businesses, also from body-worn cameras of our officers, and also surveillance that we had been conducting over the last several months," Kerr said.

The average fee at the spa is $59 for 30 minutes and $79 for 1 hour, Sharp said.

PHOTO: A notice sign from the Jupiter Building Department is seen on the front door of the Orchids of Asia Day Spa on Feb. 22, 2019, in Jupiter, Fla. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Stacey James, a spokeswoman for Kraft, 77, said in a statement, "We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further."

The charges against Kraft are misdemeanors, said Sharp.

The NFL team owner is not a Florida resident "so there would be an arrest warrant issued," Kerr said.

PHOTO: Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, is photographed before a game at TD Garden on Jan. 26, 2019 in Boston. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images, FILE)

(MORE: Patriots owner Robert Kraft prays for 1 more season with Tom Brady)

The NFL said in a statement that the league "is aware of the ongoing law enforcement matter and will continue to monitor developments.”

Story continues

The charges come three weeks after the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams to win the team's sixth Super Bowl title.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Kraft's then-NFL record $175 million purchase of the Patriots in 1994. At the time he vowed to turn the team into a league champion.

PHOTO: Patriots ownder Robert Kraft celebrates on Cambridge street during the New England Patriots Victory Parade on Feb. 05, 2019, in Boston. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

PHOTO: New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with owner Robert Kraft after Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta, Feb. 3, 2019. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)

ABC News' Aaron Katersky contributed to this report.