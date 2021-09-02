New England Patriots OC explains why Mac Jones is QB1

Recently, former Alabama star Mac Jones was named the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots, beating the incumbent starter, former NFL MVP Cam Newton.

Head coach Bill Belichick is not one to start a young quarterback, especially a rookie the team just drafted.

New England’s offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels recently spoke to the media about the decision to cut Newton and Start Jones.

He cites consistent improvement and a desire to get better, as well as a high level of play in practices and during the preseason games.

Michael Giardi of NFL Network reported on McDaniels’ comments.

"Really feel confident about his approach." Also cites his ability to learn from his mistakes. "Tries not to make the same mistake twice…he's really shown a strong aptitude at a young age to put those mistakes behind him." – McDaniels on Mac Jones #Patriots https://t.co/BQ7gCRiO2V — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 1, 2021

