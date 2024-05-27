New England Patriots most underrated player: DB Jabrill Peppers

Earlier in his NFL career, Jabrill Peppers suffered from what I call the “piano in the living room” problem — a great centerpiece for a house, but nobody’s quite sure where to put it. The Browns selected Peppers with the 23rd overall pick in the 2017 draft out of Michigan, trying him first as a primary free safety, and then as a hybrid defender. Then, Peppers was shipped to the Giants as part of a massive trade that also saw Big Blue get Kevin Zeitler and Cleveland’s first- and second-round picks in the 2019 draft in exchange for Odell Beckham Jr. and Olivier Vernon. The Giants made Peppers mostly a box and slot defender over the next three seasons.

Then, the Patriots signed Peppers to a one-year, $2 million deal in 2022, and let him do what he does best — act as a guided missile all over the field. Peppers’ real game is less about specific positional value and more about athleticism and awareness. In 2023, New England re-signed him to a two-year, $9 million deal with $6 million guaranteed, and Peppers paid the Patriots back with his best season to date — one sack, five total pressures, 54 solo tackles, and 28 stops. In coverage, Peppers allowed 20 receptions on 34 targets for 132 yards, 101 yards after the catch, one touchdown, two interceptions, five pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 52.6.

One of Bill Belichick’s claims to greatness was his ability to take players from other, lesser systems and turn them loose in roles that emphasized what they did well. Even to the end of his Patriots career, Belichick was doing that, and he did it with Peppers.

Jabrill Peppers was an absolute DEMON for the @patriots last season. Blitzed off the edge with his hair on fire, and locked receivers down from everywhere on the field. One big reason New England's defense was so much better than its offense in 2023. pic.twitter.com/J3QcvlxEid — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) May 23, 2024

