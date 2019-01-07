New England Patriots most likely to be upset during NFL divisional round

Each game during this weekend's divisional round is bound to be exciting, but some matchups are expected to be closer than others.

The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds from each NFL conference will return this weekend to host the winners of Saturday and Sunday's wild card games. In the AFC, the No. 6 seed Indianapolis Colts will visit the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs, while the No. 5 seed Los Angeles Chargers will visit New England to face the Patriots.

Last season's Super Bowl champion Eagles hold the No. 6 seed in the NFC and will play the Saints in New Orleans as the No. 4 seed Dallas Cowboys visit the No. 2 seed Los Angeles Rams.

With several offensive powerhouses returning from bye weeks, fans can expect a captivating two days of games. According to FiveThirtyEight, however, if you want to watch a close game, you should tune into Patriots vs. Chargers. New England is still largely favored to win, but Los Angeles appears to be the underdog with the best shot at an upset.

Take a look below at each team's win probability heading into the divisional round of the NFL playoffs: