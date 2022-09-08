New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 1 matchup

Armed with first-year head coach Mike McDaniel, the Miami Dolphins look for a statement AFC East win against the New England Patriots Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is also seeking to say something this season after last year's constant speculation about Miami's commitment to the 2020 first-round draft pick.

Meanwhile, the Patriots look for a second consecutive playoff berth behind sophomore quarterback Mac Jones, who leads an offense without an official offensive coordinator. Both teams figure to be in the hunt for a wild card spot in 2022.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Patriots vs. Dolphins game:

Patriots at Miami odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Patriots (+3.5)

Moneyline: Dolphins (-175); Patriots (+150)

Over/under: 45.5

Lorenzo Reyes: Dolphins 25, Patriots 17

The Patriots are a candidate of mine to have a regression, and historically they have not fared well when playing the Dolphins in Miami. New England is 2-7 against the spread over its last nine against the Dolphins on the road. And, Miami got much better this offseason.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) talks with head coach Mike McDaniel during the first half of a NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Tyreek Hill’s addition to Miami is going to open a world of opportunity for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is already 3-0 against Bill Belichick. I think the Dolphins win big, while the Patriots’ offensive struggles we’ve heard about in minicamp plague them in the opener.

Lance Pugmire: Patriots 17, Dolphins 16

All of Tyreek Hill’s hype of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa gets put to the test here, by Bill Belichick no less. The coach seems assured New England’s Mac Jones will produce another effective season of game management.

