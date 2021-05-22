Round 3 from Kiawah Island:

PGA Championship leaderboard: Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka battling at Kiawah

New England Patriots may make big push to trade for Julio Jones

AJ Spurr
·1 min read
Former Alabama wide receiver Julio Jones is about to begin season No. 11 in the NFL, all previous 10 seasons have been spent with the team that drafted him, the Atlanta Falcons.

However, there are recent rumors making the rounds that suggest Jones could be traded before the start of the 2021 NFL season.

The trade is reportedly due to salary cap issues within the front office.

While he may be 32-years old, he is still performing at a very high level. In 2020, Jones suffered an injury which limited his time on the field, but he’s a regular on the list of wide receivers to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in a single season.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Giardi, the New England Patriots might be a team that will look to make a strong push to acquire Jones from the Falcons.

No official word yet from either of the teams’ front offices regarding the rumors.

