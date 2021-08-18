New England Patriots Madden NFL 22 player ratings revealed

Which Patriot boasts the highest rating in latest Madden game? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The launch of the latest Madden video game is still about 48 hours away, but the franchise has released one of its most-discussed components a little early.

Player ratings from Madden NFL 22 have been revealed, and the New England Patriot with the highest overall rating is cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who received a 97 grade.

Gilmore, along with Devin McCourty (92), were the only Patriots to crack 90 in the initial rankings this season.

New England has a slew of players with solid ratings in the 80s on defense to go along with Gilmore and Hightower, including Dont'a Hightower (87), JC Jackson (85), Jonathan Jones (83), Matthew Judon (82) and Kyle Van Noy and Lawrence Guy (80).

No Patriots received an overall rating in the 90s on offense, however. Tight end Hunter Henry scored the highest mark at an 87 overall, with Shaq Mason and Trend Brown grading out to an 86 followed by David Andrews (85), Jonnu Smith and Isaiah Wynn (81) and Michael Onwenu and Nelson Agholor (80).

Quarterback Cam Newton received a 76 overall rating -- the same as defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. and punter Jake Bailey -- but did receive a 99 toughness rating, one of just three players in the entire game to do so, the others being New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas and...Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Speaking of Brady, he's a 97 overall and the second-ranked quarterback behind Patrick Mahomes, who was one of five players to receive a coveted 99 rating.

Newton's 76 rating is tied for 21st among quarterbacks -- San Francisco 49ers passer Jimmy Garoppolo is also a 76 -- and for now, ahead of Mac Jones, who received a 71 in a set of earlier-released ratings.