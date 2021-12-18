New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts: Live stream, time, date, betting odds, how to watch

A key AFC matchup will take place Saturday night as the New England Patriots and the Colts square off in Indianapolis.

New England (9-4) comes into the game having won seven in a row, and have multiple ways they can clinch a playoff spot. The Patriots feature the NFL's stingiest defense, ranking first in points allowed and third in total yards allowed.

The Colts (7-6) feature a high powered offense, scoring 28.5 points per game with the league's leading rusher in Jonathan Taylor, but need every victory to keep their playoff hopes alive.

A loss to New England plus a victory by the Tennessee Titans over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday hands the AFC South to the Titans.

NFL WEEK 15 PICKS: Which AFC teams solidify playoff standing?

NEVER MISS A SNAP: Sign up for our NFL newsletter for exclusive content

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) run against the Houston Texans during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Here's everything you need to know for Saturday:

What time does Patriots at Colts start?

Kickoff is Saturday, Dec.18 at 8:15 p.m. ET from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

What TV channel is Patriots at Colts on?

The game will be shown nationally on NFL Network, with Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analysis), and Pam Oliver and Kristina Pink (sideline) on the call.

How can I watch Patriots at Colts online via live stream?

The game can be streamed on the official NFL app. The game can also be streamed live via FuboTV.

What are the odds for Patriots at Colts?

The Colts are 2.5-point favorites with the over/under at 46.5, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Live stream Patriots at Colts: Time, TV info, how to watch, odds