New England Patriots to honor Tom Brady at season opener

Tom Brady ended his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season (we think), but he’ll always be best-known for his time with the New England Patriots from 2000 through 2019. In that 20-year stretch, Brady helped the Patriots finish with a 219-64 regular season record, and completed 6,377 of 9,888 passes for 541 touchdowns, and 179 interceptions. There’s also the matter of the six Super Bowl wins.

On Thursday morning, Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced that Brady will be honored at the team’s home opener.

“The greatest player in the history of the game played right here in Foxboro, and I’m happy to tell you…I invited him back to come here and be with us at the opening game.” Robert Kraft on honoring @TomBrady at @GilletteStadium. pic.twitter.com/Dg4Aq2TXvq — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 11, 2023

Certainly an appropriate gesture for the GOAT.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire