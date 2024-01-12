New England Patriots hire 37-year-old Jerod Mayo as head coach – reports

Photograph: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Jerod Mayo has been hired to replace Bill Belichick as the head coach of the New England Patriots, according to multiple reports on Friday.

Mayo, 37, who has served as the Patriots’ inside linebackers coach under Belichick since 2019, will become the youngest head coach in the NFL when he is formally introduced next week.

ESPN was first to report the news of Mayo’s promotion.

The hire comes a day after Belichick agreed to part ways with the Patriots after a 24-year run that included six Super Bowl wins.

Mayo immediately rose to the top of the list as viable Belichick successors since the Patriots took the unique step of announcing they were giving the assistant a long-term extension last offseason. Mayo, along with Belichick’s son and fellow linebackers coach Steve Belichick, handled the play calling duties for the Patriots defense over the past two seasons.

Though it’s unclear what the terms of Mayo’s deal prior to last season entailed, it came after the 37-year-old interviewed for multiple head coaching jobs in Philadelphia and Carolina each of the past two years.

Last week Mayo spoke to the Associated Press about the invaluable perspective he’s gained during New England’s worst season under Belichick – the Patriots slumped to a 4-13 record – and how it would help whenever he was given a chance to lead a team.

“When I think about when I do get my opportunity – and I don’t know when that’s going to be – honestly, I’m kind of like a dry leaf blowing in the wind, wherever (it) takes me,” Mayo said. “But at the same time, I feel like I’m prepared. I feel like I’m ready. I look forward to the opportunity, wherever that may be.”

Mayo, who played for New England at linebacker for eight seasons, won a Super Bowl ring with the team during the 2014 campaign and was hired as an assistant coach in 2019.

In the later role he has since developed a reputation for being well-respected among players. Together with outside linebackers coach and defensive play-caller Stephen Belichick they have led a Patriots defense that remained ranked highly in several categories despite losing top linebacker Matt Judon and rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez early to season-ending injuries.