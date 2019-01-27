The New England Patriots are the greatest heels in sports history - but you're going to miss them when they're gone

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate after the AFC Championship game win over the Kansas City Chiefs - USA TODAY Sports

In professional wrestling, characters who are sent out to the ring explicitly to rile up the fans, beat down their heroes and swagger back down the walkway to a chorus of boos are known as heels.

In the ‘80s there was the Iron Sheik, an Iranian-American grappler launched into the WWF by Vince McMahon off the back of the Iranian hostage crisis to herald his home nation, bash America at every opportunity and start a bitter, patriotism-fuelled rivalry with Hulk Hogan which helped turn Hogan into the most iconic wrestler of all time.

The legendary Ric Flair spent much of his career as a despised heel. Triple H still does it today. Even Hogan himself - in his Hollywood Hulk persona - spent time as wrestling’s chief antagonist.

And yet none of these carefully-crafted villains played the heel as well as the National Football League’s New England Patriots.

The Patriots weren’t scripted into sport’s greatest baddies over hundreds of hours in a stuffy writing room. The results of their games aren’t pre-determined. Tom Brady never chokeslammed your childhood hero through a table. New England have cultivated this passionate hatred from everyone but their own purely by being impossibly good at what they do.

Hulk Hogan's rivalry with The Iron Sheik helped turn him into a legend Credit: WWE

The NFL is a league built on the foundations of parity. The way the draft system works means you should get a fresh rotation of talent - teams should be able to go from worst in their division to best in the league in a couple of years.

There have been dynasties in the NFL before of course. The Packers of the ‘60s, the Steelers of the ‘70s, the 49ers of the ‘80s and the Cowboys of the ‘90s. But none have done it for as long, or as successfully, as these New England Patriots. The Pats have dominated the league since 2001 - a span just shy of two decades. They’ve been to 13 AFC Championship games, won five Super Bowls, and done it with just one coach, and just one quarterback.

On Sunday, Brady will play in his ninth Super Bowl - that’s more than any other NFL franchise. He’s already won more than any quarterback in history, and Bill Belichick has won more than any coach. Heading into the playoffs this year they looked the most fallible they have since their first Lombardi 18 years ago, and yet they’ve been by far the most dominant team of the post-season.

They crushed the talent-stacked Chargers in a relentless, masterful first-half performance in the divisional round. You couldn’t help but sit back and gape in inevitable awe as Brady, Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman - each of whom has been slapped with the ‘finished’ tag multiple times this season - marched down the field in overtime to doom the explosive Chiefs. Like any good heel, they know how to turn on the swagger when the whole world is watching.

Brady lifts the Lombardi trophy after taking the Patriots from 28-3 down to 34-28 winners over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI Credit: AP

The partisan nature of sports fandom means the greats are often hated in their own time. It doesn’t happen in any other industry - people didn’t boo Elvis Presley because he was too good at making music, but there was once a time when millions couldn’t stand the sight of Michael Jordan.

Today, if you could whack MJ in a time machine, make him 20 years younger and drop him back into the NBA, would anybody say no? Doesn’t part of you kind of miss the pantomime villainy of Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United? Yes, they beat you twice a season, but they were so much more satisfying to hate than the dross Jose Mourinho put out, and so much more satisfying to get one over, on the rare chance you could.

Hating the Patriots is physically and mentally exhausting, but there’s something so deliciously masochistic about watching them blow our dreams into smoke, game after game, season after season. The best stories need the best villains - Vince McMahon built the whole wrestling industry off this fact - and there is none better than the Patriots. Malcolm Butler’s goal-line interception against the Seahawks, the 28-3 comeback against the Falcons, whatever they produce to down the young, exciting, hot-new-thing Rams on Sunday night. There’s a painful beauty in all of it. You can deny it all you want, but you’re going to miss them when they’re gone.