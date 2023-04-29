New England Patriots draft picks: Grades for selections in 2023 NFL Draft
The New England Patriots had a disappointing finish to the 2022 season and needs to add some difference makers on both sides of the ball in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Here's the Patriots' picks, selections and grades for the 2023 NFL Draft.
New England Patriots 2023 NFL Draft picks
1st Round, No. 17 overall (from Pittsburgh) | Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
Instant grade: A
Analysis: Gonzalez's fall ends at No. 17 overall. He's not as physical as Witherspoon, but Gonzalez is someone who will win with his speed and agility against quality receivers. Bill Belichick trades down and gets good value AGAIN.
2nd Round, No. 46 overall | Keion White, EDGE, Georgia Tech
Instant grade: B
Analysis: White is an interesting fit for a Patriots team that often picks the other way around from White, who is likely a pass-rush specialist first. He is very active, though I'd like to see more moves in the toolbox.
3rd Round, No. 76 overall (from Carolina) | Marte Mapu, LB, Sacramento State
Instant grade: C
Analysis: Mapu is undersized and doesn't compensate with his movement skills. Another year, another odd Patriots Day 2 pick.
4th Round, No. 107 overall (From LA Rams) | Jake Andrews, C, Troy
Instant grade: B
4th Round, No. 112 overall (from NY Jets) | Chad Ryland, K, Maryland
Instant grade: C
4th Round, No. 117 overall | Sidy Sow, OL, Eastern Michigan
Instant grade: B-plus
5th Round, No. 144 overall (from Atlanta via Las Vegas) | Atonio Mafi, OL, UCLA
Instant grade: C-plus
6th Round, No. 187 overall (from Carolina) | Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU
Instant grade: B-minus
6th Round, No. 192 overall | Bryce Baringer, P, Michigan State
Instant grade: C
6th Round, No. 210 overall (compensatory) | Demario Douglas, WR, Liberty
Instant grade: C
6th Round, No. 214 overall (compensatory; from Las Vegas) | Ameer Speed, DB, Michigan State
Instant grade: B
